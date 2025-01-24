https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948526SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video of a calm lake with gentle ripples, captured from a low-angle perspective, showcasing lush green trees along the shoreline.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 76.54 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 46.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare