https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948532SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A cozy, nostalgic video showcasing a teddy bear on a shelf with children's books, captured from a low-angle perspective. Video exudes warmth and comfort.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare