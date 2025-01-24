https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948536SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a teddy bear on a bookshelf, with warm lighting and a cozy atmosphere, shot from a slightly low angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.43 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare