rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948572
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A cozy scene of a dog and cat snuggling on a bed, captured from a high angle in warm, soft lighting, creating a peaceful atmosphere. Video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.14 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.3 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.3 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.95 MB

View personal and business license