https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948597SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A joyful child holding a teddy bear, captured in a close-up shot with a soft focus and bright lighting, creating a warm, cheerful video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.38 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare