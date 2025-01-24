https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948608SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up video angle captures an elderly man in a reflective moment, wearing a safety vest, suggesting a theme of work and contemplation.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.54 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare