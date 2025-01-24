https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948615SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264LoopDreamy clouds float against a blue sky, captured from a low angle, creating a serene and ethereal atmosphere in the video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.68 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare