0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A serene garden with cherry blossoms over a tranquil stream, captured from a low angle, emphasizing nature's beauty and calmness in the video. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.

Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 73.84 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 35.57 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.69 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.21 MB

