https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948752SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A minimalist video still of an empty glass on a marble surface, captured from a side angle, highlighting reflections and shadows in a modern style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.38 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.69 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.85 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare