rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948793
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

A mesmerizing time-lapse video capturing the Milky Way's arc over a silhouetted telescope, with a wide-angle camera angle for dramatic effect.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.46 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 48.51 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.24 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.29 MB

View personal and business license