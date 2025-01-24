https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948802SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264A joyful baby shower video capturing friends celebrating with gifts and laughter. The camera angle highlights the vibrant atmosphere and decorations.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.81 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare