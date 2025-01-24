https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948832SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264LoopClose-up video of a blooming pink rose in soft focus, with warm lighting and a gentle side angle, capturing its delicate beauty. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare