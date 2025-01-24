rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948842
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Top-down video shot of a vibrant flower bouquet with roses and lilies in a paper wrap, showcasing a fresh and elegant floral arrangement.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.53 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.43 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.92 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.93 MB

View personal and business license