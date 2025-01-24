https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948844SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video capturing the intricate details of an owl's eye, showcasing vibrant colors and textures from a macro perspective. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 58.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare