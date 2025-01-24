https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948877SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Profile shot of a woman with short hair, focused and introspective, against an abstract background. Side angle, artistic and contemplative video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.42 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.21 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare