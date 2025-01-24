https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948892SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle video of daisies in a sunlit meadow, capturing the serene beauty of nature with a soft, dreamy focus. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare