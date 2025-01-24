https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948932SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of a charming cottage surrounded by lush greenery and vibrant flowers, showcasing a serene, picturesque landscape. Video captures tranquility.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 83.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 42.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare