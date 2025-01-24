https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948952SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a birthday cake with lit candles, capturing the warm glow and intricate icing details from a low angle. Festive and celebratory video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.06 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.09 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.38 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare