https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948954SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Elegant perfume bottle surrounded by pink roses, captured from a low angle with dramatic lighting, emphasizing luxury and romance. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.06 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.4 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.69 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare