https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948982SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video with sharp shadows of palm leaves on a white wall, captured from a side angle, creating a minimalist and artistic style video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.45 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.45 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare