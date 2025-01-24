https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949075SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A smiling woman looks directly at the camera in a close-up shot against a plain background, creating an intimate and engaging style. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.69 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.92 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.92 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare