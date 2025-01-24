https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949107SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A lion roars atop a rock at sunset, captured in a low-angle shot. The video style emphasizes the majestic and wild essence of the savannah.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.53 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.57 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare