https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949121SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Animated tiger character dances joyfully against a green screen. Front-facing camera angle captures lively movements. Playful and vibrant video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.5 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare