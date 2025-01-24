https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949151SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a vibrant betta fish swimming gracefully, captured from a side angle, highlighting its colorful fins against a blurred background. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare