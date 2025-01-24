https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949154SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A vibrant butterfly with glowing wings flutters in slow motion, captured from a low-angle against a dark, mystical background. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.62 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare