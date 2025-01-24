https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949155SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A playful dog with bunny ears frolics in a colorful garden. Shot from a low angle, capturing vibrant flowers and lively energy. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.71 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare