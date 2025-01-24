https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949164SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Animated video of a cheerful bunny in a vibrant meadow with colorful Easter eggs, captured from a low-angle perspective. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.62 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare