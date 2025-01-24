https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949171SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264A joyful woman wearing bunny ears holds a white rabbit, smiling in a pastel room. Close-up, eye-level angle, playful and warm concept. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.76 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.35 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.81 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.8 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare