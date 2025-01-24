https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949172SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A joyful girl with bunny ears cuddles a white rabbit on a cozy sofa. The close-up angle captures her smile and the warm, homely setting. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.99 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare