https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949180SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up video of a white rabbit surrounded by colorful Easter eggs on grass, capturing a playful and festive scene from a low angle. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 72.43 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 39.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.95 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.45 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare