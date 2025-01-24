https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949181SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video angle of a blooming red rose with two buds, showcasing vibrant colors and intricate details against a blurred green background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.62 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare