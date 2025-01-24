https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949188SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A vibrant, low-angle video of a cute chick surrounded by colorful Easter eggs, with sparkling lights in the background, creating a festive atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.55 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare