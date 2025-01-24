https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949196SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Animated dog with big eyes and floppy ears against a green background, close-up angle, cheerful and playful style, video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.83 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.2 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare