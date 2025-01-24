https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949206SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Artistic video capturing the shadow of maple leaves against a light background, shot from a low angle, creating a serene, abstract effect. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.37 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.96 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.18 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.46 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare