rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949208
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A majestic lion stands on a rock, captured from a low-angle, showcasing the lush forest backdrop. The scene resembles a wildlife documentary video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.68 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.33 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.29 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.01 MB

View personal and business license