https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949215SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a serene woman with closed eyes, captured from a soft-focus, frontal angle, conveying tranquility and introspection.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.37 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.62 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare