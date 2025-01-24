https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949241SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up video of a sunlit potted plant on a windowsill, capturing vibrant flowers and leaves, with a serene, natural ambiance. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.22 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare