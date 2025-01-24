https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949273SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264Fashion runway video with a model in focus, shot from a low angle, capturing vibrant lights and audience in the background. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.77 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare