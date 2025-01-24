https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949374SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a human eye with digital HUD overlay, showcasing futuristic technology. Captured from a direct frontal angle. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.23 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 34.68 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare