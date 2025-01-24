rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949386
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Elegant welcome text with a golden glitter effect on a black background, viewed from a front-facing angle, creating a luxurious feel. Video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.3 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.48 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 775.75 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 841.14 KB

View personal and business license