https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949398SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up, eye-level shot of a flavorful biryani dish garnished with herbs, showcasing vibrant colors and textures in a culinary video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.62 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare