https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949401SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up video of a miniature figure of a man in a suit and hat standing on a spinning vinyl record, shot from a low angle. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.52 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare