https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949438SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a deer in a forest, captured at eye level. The soft focus background enhances the natural, serene atmosphere of the video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.02 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.65 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare