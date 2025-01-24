https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949485SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Elegant perfume bottle on a reflective surface, captured from a low angle with soft lighting, highlighting luxury and sophistication. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.93 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.1 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare