https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949556SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264A vibrant video showcasing colorful tropical leaves with a top-down camera angle, emphasizing bold patterns and vivid hues. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.55 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.86 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare