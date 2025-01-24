https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949587SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a woman with a neutral expression against a gray background, shot from a front-facing angle, emphasizing simplicity and focus. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 998.66 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare