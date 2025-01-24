https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949589SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A dynamic, glowing star with radiant lines and sparks, captured from a low-angle perspective against a dark background. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.66 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.8 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.34 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare