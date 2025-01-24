https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16949790SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video captures fluffy white clouds against a clear blue sky, shot from a low angle, emphasizing the vastness and tranquility of the scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.67 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.28 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare