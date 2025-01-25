https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950192SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene beach scene with palm trees casting shadows on the sand. Captured from a low angle, perfect for a tranquil vacation video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.83 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare