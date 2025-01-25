https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950208SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of cows grazing in a lush green field under a clear blue sky, capturing a serene rural landscape scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 65.38 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 37.09 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare